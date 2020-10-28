KYLIE JENNER EXPLAINED WHY SHE DOESN’T SHOW HER TRUE PERSONALITY TO THE PUBLIC

Kylie Jenner is 23 years old, many of whom lived under the eye of the cameras.

She has been in the family reality show since 2007 and almost 200 million follow her on Instagram but, in her own words, TV audiences and followers do not currently see her true personality.

In a Halloween video tutorial shot with James Charles, Kylie explained that she doesn’t show her character for a very specific choice, but that it makes her feel sad.

” I think I showed my true personality some time ago on Vine and when I opened Instagram – he said – but when the numbers got big I realized … When people told me very bad things about who I really am, about my personality and what I love most about myself, it hurt me a lot more than playing a character, than showing everything to people.

” So I started showing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad .”

View this post on Instagram go watch baes new youtube video 🤍 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

She went on to say that being called witty and funny is, ” The biggest compliment to me. But it’s also something so sacred .” He then added that he plans to post more content on his YouTube channel where he will make himself known for what he is.

In the same video, Kylie Jenner revealed plans to have more children in the future, after Stormi.

” I want them so badly. I think about them every day. But I still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for this to happen .”