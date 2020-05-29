Kylie Jenner fake billionaire ? The star is accused of having lied about the numbers of his business

Named youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner has lost its status. This Friday, may 29, Forbes magazine accuses him of having lied about the numbers of her business, Kylie Cosmetics.

In march 2019, Kylie Jenner made history at the age of 21 years when the magazine Forbes made her the youngest billionaire in the world. The american media was based on the empire that the younger sister of Kim Kardashian had built, on the social networks but also thanks to its brand of cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics. At the time of the facts, and according to the figures given by the principal concerned, the value of this company’s cosmetics were estimated to be over 876 million dollarsor 790 million euros. This Friday, may 29, the mother of Stormi has been deprived of his title.

She is now accused, with his family, having plotted and lied for years on the figures of its business and to have falsified his income tax returns. This time, the magazine Forbes based on the statements of the giant of the beauty Coty, which has bought 51% of the shares of the company Kylie Jenner for $ 600 million in the month of November 2019. According to these, the facial emblematic of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has generated revenues and profits much lower than the numbers advertised by the young business woman. Result, the media economic estimates the net value of the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott (with whom it would be, according to rumors, rabibochée) to nearly 900 million (more than 811 million euros).

Kylie Jenner counter-attack

Following this announcement, Kylie Jenner took his Twitter account to strike back. “I thought it was a well-known site“, she first said, “all I see is a number of inaccurate declarations and assumptions have not been proven.” Obviously set up, it is the target of serious accusations, it does not stop there. “I never asked for title or tried to lie to get it“, she added, blaming the magazine Forbes in the stride.

