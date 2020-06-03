Kylie Jenner faux-billionaire and far too extravagant, here’s why his family panic

Recently, an american magazine, revealed the many lies of Kylie Jenner and revealed that the young woman was in fact not at all billionaire, a tool which nobody expected. The one who had been elected at the age of 21 only billionaire the youngest of the planet would have and lied about the real amount of her fortune, a big bad buzz for the family the most famous in the United States. After this revelation, shock, new reports now claim that the clan Kardashian-Jenner would be completely panicked in the face of spending astronomical Kylie and his mode of life ultra luxurious.

In the space of only one year, Kylie Jenner would have spent more than $ 100 million as revealed Page Sixa crazy amount that inquièterait its famous sisters so disturbed by the idea that his fortune disappears at great speed : “The sisters of Kylie are concerned about its expenditures” says a source before adding “Yes it was a lot of money but it does not seem to realize how easy it is to lose it all. She has probably spent more than $ 130 million in the last year”. Between the private jets, luxurious properties, vacations, and gifts of all kinds, the note is quickly rising. However, with a fortune evaluated at a little less than 900 million dollars, the little sister of Kim still has things to do. In the meantime other news about Kylie Jenner, check out the famous ex that she has in common with Rihanna.