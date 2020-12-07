Kylie Jenner files for restraining order against ‘possible thief’

The reality TV star has requested a restraining order against a man who broke into her home.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner reportedly filed a restraining order after a man allegedly broke into her home.

Although she took nothing, she allegedly returned later and attempted to enter the gated community, according to TMZ.

The post says it was unclear if the malefactor knew she was breaking into Kylie Jenner’s home.

When confronted by security guards, she said she was there to see the star, prompting a call to the police.

He was arrested for attempted robbery and burglary and is reportedly due to appear in court next month after pleading not guilty to the robbery charge.

Kylie Jenner did not speak about this event on social media.