Kylie Jenner found unconscious and irresponsible with Dream Kardashian, Committee Chyna takes it to her !

A new drama in the clan the most famous of the United States… While the mother of Committee Chyna was taking violently to Khloé Kardashian and insultedit was the turn of Kylie Jenner in attack. If the relationship between the ex of Rob Kardashian, and the young woman of 22 years have never really been in good shape, it will not arrange, quite the contrary. The reason for this ? Kylie and her brother Rob had taken the little girl of 3 years to do a tour in a helicopter for her birthday, the same one where the basketball player Kobe Bryant lost his life on Sunday. An activity Committee Chyna had until now not been known and which has deeply upset as revealed by her lawyer, in documents obtained by Radar Online.

In these documents, where Committee Chyna seems to be upset that her daughter's life was put in danger, one can read : "Chyna realized that Kylie Jenner uses the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other precious souls to profess his 'distress' that she and Dream were mounted in the same helicopter with the same pilot before the terrible accident that occurred Sunday. What Kylie did not reveal is that Chyna never gave permission to take her daughter in a helicopter" before you continue "No parent should discover after the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without his permission. Chyna was dismayed to learn that Kylie had taken him to Dream on this helicopter flight in November 2019. It has expressed its strong objections to Rob and insisted that this should never happen again". This episode obviously doesn't arrange their relationship already complicated…