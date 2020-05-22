Kylie Jenner gets a restraining order against a fan who had knocked at his door

Frightened for the safety of her daughter Stormi, and his own, Kylie Jenner has filed a complaint against a fan who entered illegally on their private property, Tuesday, 29 October, requesting to see it. According to the american media TMZ, who obtained legal documents, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has been successful, on the next day. The presumed harasser was formally the obligation not to approach within 100 metres of the house of the young billionaire, his car, or itself.
The latter was made on the private property of the young mother for banging on his door stating have come to see it. The problem ? The 22-year old woman lives in a gated and ultra-secure. One of the security guards has thus escorted the groupie non-guest out of the villa where he was arrested by the forces of law and order.
According to the legal documents filled in by the custody of the youngest of the clan Jenner, the man would have had an erratic behaviour and nervous at the time of the incident. The police sources have confirmed to us that he had a pipe in glass on him, often associated with the use of crack cocaine. The fan in question was arrested for consumption of narcotic drugs and formally indicted for several charges, including driving tort on private property.
The good news ? The star of the Incredible family Kardashian was not present in his villa at the time of the intrusion. It had been stated in the complaint to be afraid that the fan continues to stalk him and returns to his home in the future. The influenceuse indicated that the man in question was part of its millions of subscribers on social networks and those of his famous family.