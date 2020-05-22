Kylie Jenner gets a restraining order against a fan who had knocked at his door

Frightened for the safety of her daughter Stormi, and his own, Kylie Jenner has filed a complaint against a fan who entered illegally on their private property, Tuesday, 29 October, requesting to see it. According to the american media TMZ, who obtained legal documents, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has been successful, on the next day. The presumed harasser was formally the obligation not to approach within 100 metres of the house of the young billionaire, his car, or itself.

The latter was made on the private property of the young mother for banging on his door stating have come to see it. The problem ? The 22-year old woman lives in a gated and ultra-secure. One of the security guards has thus escorted the groupie non-guest out of the villa where he was arrested by the forces of law and order.