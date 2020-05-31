Kylie Jenner goes on the TikTok hilarious with Stassie !

Kylie Jenner and Stassie is having a lot of fun during the confinement. The two girlfriends have just put online two new TikTok.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Kylie Jenner has fun as insane with his girlfriend Stassie. In effect, the two young women chained to the TikTok to the delight of the fans ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

If France does not now live more under the regime of containmentthe latter is expected to last for a few months for the inhabitants of the West coast of the United States.

Thus, Justin Bieber, Matt Pokora or Bella Hadid. There are many stars to be launched in the app TikTok to pass the time. Kylie Jenner are an exception, therefore, is not the rule. The star has even become a pro in the field.

It had started on the social network by posting the first video in the company of his mom. Together mother and daughter were so mosque of the eldest daughter of the family.

Moreover, the imitations continue to Kylie Jenner. The mother of Stormi resumes replicas cults of his own tv-reality in order to make people laugh its community.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie launch two new TikTok !

In the latest video online, Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to resume, once again, a fight between Khloé and Kourtney. In fact, the two sisters take their heads for a history of wi-fi.

Khloé (played by Kylie) complains not to pick up internet outside of the house of his sister. Well, yes ! Kourtney does not seem to want to spread even more radiation !

But that’s not all ! Another TikTok displayed Kylie Jenner and her BFF lying in the bed. The two cop’s are separated by a cushion, and say to each other “I hate you. “

Two new achievements which has what to do laugh the fans. During the confinement, the two friends seem to spend a very good time in spite of the confinement !

