Kylie Jenner greeted the year in cold Aspen

Kylie Jenner received 2021 enjoying the cold of Aspen, in Colorado, with her family. The businesswoman enjoyed the beautiful scenery and the abundant snow, in the company of her sister Kendall and her mother Kris Jenner.

And on Sunday (3), the cosmetics mogul shared with her followers a bit of the opulent vacation home where the trio is staying.

The four-story mansion is costing the group and its other guests the US $ 450,000 for a month’s stay or the US $ 25,000 for daily rent.

The massive home measures approximately 1,800 square feet and has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and half baths.

In the mansion there are many environments to entertain without going out into the cold: it has a long covered swimming pool and a bowling alley.

Kylie also proved that she and her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster can snuggle up in the mansion’s home theater to catch a movie.

The property also has a large terrace and patio with stunning views of the snow-covered hills.

Kylie shared photos of not only her winter look but her daughter snowboarding and having fun with Kendall on snowmobiles.

In one of the images, she commented: “What a way to start the year!”

