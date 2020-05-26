Kylie Jenner has a very good news for his French fans !

Kylie Jenner just give a smile to many fans. Its brand Kylie Skin is now available from Nocibé in France.

Good news for the French fans of Kylie Jenner. His mark creams finally lands in France. As well the products Kylie Skin are sold in Europe ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

It is no longer the youngest daughter of the family, the most famous of the United States. Real business woman, Kylie Jenner has what take of her sister, Kim Kardashian.

In effect, at just 22 years oldthe young woman already has a huge fortune. Moreover, she was elected as the youngest billionaire of the USA. But this is not all. In addition to being good in case, Kylie Jenner is also a mother extraordinaire.

There are now 2 years old, the young woman gave birth to her first child. Today, a single mother, she shares custody of her daughter with Travis Scott.

But next to his little bundle of joy, Kylie Jenner also has a any other baby. In fact, the young woman puts all her heart in his business of make up and skincare who knows, since it’s sold, a huge success.

Creams and Kylie Jenner now available in France !

Since its creation a year ago, the French fans of the brand of Kylie Jenner could not get obtain the products of the star from the web site of the young woman.

And if the port charges of the United States has discouraged more than one, you should know by now that Kylie’s Skin is available from Nocibé since the 22nd of may ! The news seems all the more good that France is no longer the face of the containment !

In fact, the French fans will be able to rush to the stores to purchase moisturizers, serums with vitamin C and other scrubs. All of this created by Kylie Jenner and sold for a value of 24,90€ 34,90€.

