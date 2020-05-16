Kylie Jenner has admitted 1 truth surprising on his daily eating habits

Celebrities are renowned for their perfect appearance at all times. They seem to always have the best skin, hair and body, this is why the fans are often curious to know what different celebrities eat each day.

Kylie Jenner has recently met with Harper’s Bazaar to share what are some of his daily meals. However, fans might be surprised to know that the dietary habits of Jenner are a little different from most other celebrities. Read below to learn more about what Jenner generally eats in a day.

The diet of Kylie Jenner is not 100% organic

Kylie Jenner | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Organic foods are everywhere in Hollywood. When asked, the majority of celebrities share that they are trying to eat organic foods as often as possible.

During this time, Jenner was open enough with Harper’s Bazaar on the fact that her food is not always organic food. It consumes a number of things healthy throughout the day, such as juice of celery, fruits, and kale.

However, she always eats a lot of comfort food cheap here and there. For example, Jenner has shared that she likes the popular chain of burgers In-N-Out, she ate too much when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormy.

When she felt the mexican food, Jenner will go for a taco, a burrito or an enchilada. In addition, she is a big fan of sushi, in which she admits that she eats “probably too much”.

Kylie Jenner nibbles also a lot

Like many people, Jenner is eating often throughout the day. As for the rest of his meals, his snacks are not always organic and healthy, either.

Jenner likes crackers, Goldfish, and various brands of chips. When she does not eat these things, she could choose to nibble on pomegranate seeds and soups are healthy.

Nevertheless, for anyone struggling with cravings in the evening, Jenner is often something to curb his.

“I avoid the cravings night because I lock myself in my room, I turn on my tv and I feel really comfortable. And I cut an apple next to my bed, ” said Jenner. “I’m really comfortable, I’d probably be too lazy to go into the kitchen. My only choice is the apple. “

Kylie Jenner is not as health-obsessed as her sisters

What Jenner eats in a day is very different from what most of her sisters eat, and it is clear that this is because the Jenner is simply not as obsessed with a healthy life of his sister.

For example, Kourtney Kardashian and her lifestyle brand, Poosh, regularly promote advice on organic food and health. She began to take an interest in this field after having her first child, and the eldest sister of the Kardashian has not looked back since.

“I use only organic foods for [my son Mason]and it has also made me think about what I put in my body, ” said Kardashian. “I couldn’t sit to eat biscuits and wait for me to what he eats vegetables. I fell in love with salmon, I hardly ever ate before. And I used to eat salads, but now I also have side dishes such as spinach and carrots. This is not only because it is good for me, I discovered that I really enjoyed eating this way. “

The other sisters Jenner also train a lot. They publish many pictures and videos on social networks to show fans what they do during the training sessions. Khloé Kardashian even has a show called Revenge of the Body, where it helps people to lose weight and feel better.

During this time, the daily meals of Jenner and the lack of photos of the gym show that she simply has different priorities in life. Although it still has a body more toned, younger sister KarJen is definitely more relaxed about healthy eating and exercise.