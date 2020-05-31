Kylie Jenner has built an amusement park for the 2 years of her daughter Stormi

When one loves, one does not count . This is probably the favourite proverb of Kylie Jenner when you hear his daughter . On the occasion of the two years of her daughter, the youngest of the clan Kardashian has made it big . Inspired by the album and the festival ASTROWORLD his father, Stormi World 2 was a sequel to crazy .

If she had already set the bar high in the past year, it would seem that she even surpassed . Carousel, figurine to the effigy of Stormi, lint to no end, trolls, a giant and a magical atmosphere, the snow queen, enough to delight any child . Three themes stood out from the evening : Trolls World, Frozen World, and StormiWorld .

The stories Instagram posted by Kylie Jenner have enabled the whole world to admire all the work crazy, made for the anniversary . According to the magazine TMZ, this “small” party would have cost nearly 91 . 000 euros to the young mother .