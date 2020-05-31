Kylie Jenner has built an amusement park for the 2 years of her daughter Stormi

When one loves, one does not count. This is probably the favourite proverb of Kylie Jenner when you hear his daughter. On the occasion of the two years of her daughter, the youngest of the clan Kardashian has made it big. Inspired by the album and the festival ASTROWORLD his father, Stormi World 2 was a sequel to crazy.
If she had already set the bar high in the past year, it would seem that she even surpassed. Carousel, figurine to the effigy of Stormi, lint to no end, trolls, a giant and a magical atmosphere, the snow queen, enough to delight any child. Three themes stood out from the evening : Trolls World, Frozen World, and StormiWorld.
The stories Instagram posted by Kylie Jenner have enabled the whole world to admire all the work crazy, made for the anniversary. According to the magazine TMZ, this “small” party would have cost nearly 91.000 euros to the young mother.