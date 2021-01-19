CELEBRITIES

KYLIE JENNER HAS DYED HER HAIR AGAIN: GOODBYE RED IS BACK BRUNETTE, HER NATURAL COLOR

Keep up with the hair color of Kylie Jenner is a full-time job.

After bronde  (with and without bleaching face-framing ), followed by honey blond, last December the 23-year-old had surprised us by revealing that he had dyed his hair red ruby, but we knew it would not last. 

Glen Coco, the young beauty entrepreneur’s hairdresser, shared a video of Kylie with a new head of freshly dyed hair with the caption ” BACK2BLACK “.

Not only has Kylie reverted to her natural raven color (our favorite), but Glen Coco has also added super long, amazing, and flowing extensions all the way to her butt.

Here, a reminder of the red shade in case you missed it: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

And now, Kylie with her mile-long ponytail.  We can say that Kylie is really back to her roots.

How long will it remain blackberry? We can’t tell.  In fact, next week we could even write that she’s back to being blonde. One thing is certain, we will keep you updated *.

