Kylie Jenner has fun with the wax statue of her mom Kris Jenner on Instagram

This April 7, 2020, Kylie Jenner has filmed the process of burst out with the wax statue of her mother Kris Jenner. A very funny moment, which was laugh out loud users. It tells you more below !

Kylie Jenner, completely a fan of the status wax of his mom

If Nicki Minaj has seen her statue of wax to be completely missed a few months ago, there is one who can rejoice that he has made. This is Kris Jenner. In effect, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian/Jenner has in it a magnificent representation of itself, done to perfection.

And it would seem that the latter do not please him not just to her. His younger daughter, Kylie Jenner is she also under the spell of this feat of art, and she doesn’t hide it. And yes ! On 7 April, the young billionaire 22-year-old has filmed on Instagram looking to have fun with the statue ! It lets you view the video below.

Kylie Jenner, confined to her home in Los Angeles

In this period of containment general, the sister of Kendall Jenner is a recluse in his luxurious villa, alongside her daughter Stormi. Like her sisters, she lives a few metres from the home of her mother, in the small town uppée of Calabasas.

Thus, she went there regularly for cooking from his mother adored, news or simply annoy. And yes ! As you know, the containment plunges the whole world into a boredom weighing. Because of this, each as he can. If others take advantage of the opportunity to embark on TikTok or make online challenges, Kylie, she, teases his mother.

On the video, you can see her caress the figure, the kiss on the mouth or put finger in the nose. The class !