CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner has hermes tap dancing with more than $76,000!

Posted on

New buzz for our star Kylie Jenner! She reveals her new pair of sandals from Hermès on Instagram!

Alert to all fashionistas! Kylie Jenner has just purchased taps from the Hermès brand for more than 76,000 U.S. dollars!

Indeed, the beautiful Kylie Jenner has just added one of the most coveted pairs of sandals on the market to her wardrobe!

Do you know the MSCHF brand? Based in Brooklyn, it continues to offer limited and unique products! The latest piece in vogue? A pair of sandals made with an official Birkenstock cork and rubber sole from Hermès!

Unsurprisingly, the Kylie Cosmetics tycoon managed to get a pair! Indeed, Kylie Jenner took a photo of the black pebble leather taps made with gold material resting on a colorful scarf inside an orange shoebox of Hermes.

But that’s not all! Selon the New York Times, MSCHF has only made about 10 pairs of Birkin Birkenstock sandals, ranging in price from $34,000 to $76,000… Shock!

Last week, the outlet reported that the brand had already given three pairs! One went to rapper Future, singer Kehlani, and an anonymous art collector!

Kylie was lucky enough to be offered her own pair by the brand! “Thank you @mschf 🖤🖤,” Kylie Jenner wrote in a story on her Instagram account. Look at:

KYLIE JENNER AND HERMES: A GREAT LOVE STORY

It’s no longer a secret to anyone! Kylie Jenner is known for her huge elaborate collection of Hermes Birkin handbags! She also devotes a lot of space to her home for her highly prized collection!
Indeed, the young woman has at least 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags, including two of the most exclusive fashion collectibles! Shock! In addition to several classic black and colorful Birkins, Jenner also owns several Birkins crocodiles that sell at auction for more than $390,000 apiece!

During a closet tour on YouTube, the star named his Birkins in Dalmatian and all-black print as one of his favorites! And for good reason… Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, gave it to her!

So it has a very special meaning! Kylie Jenner said she hopes to give it to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster!

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute! I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas presents, so when she gave me that last year, it was really special,” she said.
‘This one I’ll definitely let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mom, I want to carry a handbag.’ Jenner also confides. Adorable, don’t you think
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

653
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner lynched because of Stormi’s birthday party!

568
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian will spend Valentine’s Day without Kanye West this year!

484
CELEBRITIES

Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

291
CELEBRITIES

Iris Mittenaere ravishing for a shoot on Instagram!

289
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

278
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner reveals her oiled body in a sexy bikini and warms her fans!

263
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian raunchy in silk lingerie on Instagram!

247
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle relishes her first win against Associated Newspapers!

229
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston raunchy in a nightgown to celebrate her birthday!

227
CELEBRITIES

Emma Watson (Harry Potter) very badly in the face of the many criticisms!

To Top