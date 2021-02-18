Kylie Jenner has hermes tap dancing with more than $76,000!

New buzz for our star Kylie Jenner! She reveals her new pair of sandals from Hermès on Instagram!

Alert to all fashionistas! Kylie Jenner has just purchased taps from the Hermès brand for more than 76,000 U.S. dollars!

Indeed, the beautiful Kylie Jenner has just added one of the most coveted pairs of sandals on the market to her wardrobe!

Do you know the MSCHF brand? Based in Brooklyn, it continues to offer limited and unique products! The latest piece in vogue? A pair of sandals made with an official Birkenstock cork and rubber sole from Hermès! Unsurprisingly, the Kylie Cosmetics tycoon managed to get a pair! Indeed, Kylie Jenner took a photo of the black pebble leather taps made with gold material resting on a colorful scarf inside an orange shoebox of Hermes. But that’s not all! Selon the New York Times, MSCHF has only made about 10 pairs of Birkin Birkenstock sandals, ranging in price from $34,000 to $76,000… Shock!

Last week, the outlet reported that the brand had already given three pairs! One went to rapper Future, singer Kehlani, and an anonymous art collector! Kylie was lucky enough to be offered her own pair by the brand! “Thank you @mschf 🖤🖤,” Kylie Jenner wrote in a story on her Instagram account. Look at:

KYLIE JENNER AND HERMES: A GREAT LOVE STORY

It’s no longer a secret to anyone! Kylie Jenner is known for her huge elaborate collection of Hermes Birkin handbags! She also devotes a lot of space to her home for her highly prized collection!

Indeed, the young woman has at least 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags, including two of the most exclusive fashion collectibles! Shock! In addition to several classic black and colorful Birkins, Jenner also owns several Birkins crocodiles that sell at auction for more than $390,000 apiece!