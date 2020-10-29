KYLIE JENNER HAS POSTED A BLOODY HALLOWEEN MAKEUP TUTORIAL

No Halloween parties this year, we know it’s frighteningly sad. Thankfully, Kylie Jenner and James Charles arrived to cheer us up by posting their Halloween 2020 makeup video tutorial.

To promote Kylie Cosmetics’ latest launch, the Leopard Collection, the two most glamorous gurus in the beauty world have teamed up to create exaggerated make-up. James as MUA, Kylie as a model.

An absolutely terrifying transformation, which starting from the theme of Kylie’s new collection, brings Halloween into the middle of the dangerous jungle.

James used liquid latex to turn Kylie’s $ 700 million faces into a bloody, bloody mess. The girl literally looks like she’s been mauled by a jungle cat, but in a really chic way, right?

While there is no point in planning a scary Halloween costume, there is nothing to stop us from playing with make-up and posting a photo with lots of likes.