Kylie Jenner has set a new record on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, the popular name of the Jenner/Kardashian family, which is on the agenda with every post she makes, has set a new record in social media with 200 million.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, consolidates her fame day by day, despite her young age. Jenner recently reached 200 million followers on Instagram. Kylie with 200 million followers; Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo became the most followed celebrity after actor Dwayne Johnson and singer Ariana Grande. Cristiano Ronaldo has 242, Ariana Grande has 206 and Dwayne Johnson has 203 million followers.