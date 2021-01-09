CELEBRITIES

KYLIE JENNER HAS STOPPED FOLLOWING SEVERAL FAMOUS FRIENDS ON INSTAGRAM

Posted on

Kylie Jenner started the year by cleaning up her Instagram.

The star has stopped following a few accounts, including those of several famous friends. He removed the follow for example from the famous BFFs Rosalía and Sofia Richie.

He also greeted Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, who is very close to the Kardashian-Jenner family (Fai was with them during their last Christmas vacation in Aspen, Colorado). And again the makeup artist  Ariel Tejada, the former assistant Victoria Villarroel and her friend Yris Palmer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

She currently only follows 28 accounts, including those of her relatives – like mom Kris and sister Kendall Jenner -, business ones like Kylie Cosmetics, and those of her most devoted fan accounts.

The only friends left are ex Travis Scott and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

A completely different story is the follower list, which has 208 million people: Kylie Jenner had passed the 200 million milestones last November and is the fourth most followed person on Instagram.

