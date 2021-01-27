Kylie Jenner: her Brand Kylie Skin arrives at Galeries Lafayette!

To the delight of her fans, Kylie Jenner has just announced the arrival of her brand “Kylie Skin” at Galeries Lafayette!

This is news that should please more than one… On Monday, January 25, Kylie Jenner unveiled the stand of her cosmetics brand Kylie Skin at Galeries Lafayette! Yes, you have heard… D1softball tells you everything.

With more than 200 million followers on Instagram, Kylie Jenner emerged as one of the most influential bloggers in the world.

Every day, the social media star feeds her various accounts of exclusive content. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. Between photoshoots, beauty tips, and new ads, there’s plenty to do.

And to the delight of her millions of fans, Kylie Jenner has just reoffended. She announces incredible news in store!

You will probably understand, his cosmetics brand Kylie Skin is coming to Paris! No, you’re not dreaming, it’s real.

The very famous reality TV contestant sees her products take place in the heart of Galeries Lafayette. And it even reveals the famous stand!

This is good news for French fans of the star. D1softball tells you more.

KYLIE JENNER ARRIVES IN PARIS WITH HER BRAND KYLIE SKIN!

As you probably know, Kylie Jenner is not just a blogger, she is also and above all a very great businesswoman. She thus appears at the head of a real empire.

A few years ago, the social media star launched her own range of cosmetics. Kylie Skin is a huge success!

It must be said that the beauty products it offers send very heavy. There are many choices, but above all, the quality is there.

But to get it, you have to place an order and sometimes wait a very long time before receiving them. Especially right now!

Kylie Jenner then decided to remedy this problem… Yesterday in her Instagram story, she announced the arrival of her brand in France!

Yes, you did. The latter will take place more precisely in the heart of Galeries Lafayette. That’s all it is!

Still in his story, we discover a small stand completely pink. One thing is for sure, passers-by will not be able to miss it!

You can see tiles on the walls, 2 basins, and even a bathtub full of bubbles. It’s like the star’s bathroom!

Discover the crazy Instagram story of the very famous American businesswoman. She hasn’t finished surprising us!