Kylie Jenner : her Christmas dress stunning customized to his daughter Stormi

The end of the year holidays are the perfect opportunity to get out our most beautiful dresses and adornments. Kylie Jenner has understood, she post on Instagram her amazing dress, the side of her daughter Stormi.

In the family Kardashianit never does things by half. When it comes to celebrate Christmas, Kylie Jenner thinks big. After having offered her daughter Stormi, a doll’s house XXL, it is now as much of the dress as such.

For the dinner of December 24, the youngest of the family Kardashian has posted a series of photos on his account Instagram. We see Kylie Jenner wearing a dress, magnificent in silk satin fir green signed Ralph and Russo Haute Couture on the side of her daughter. With it, his daughter is a declination of the gorgeous dress designed especially for her. In mini version, the dress has short ball give Stormi a air of princess. A matching-outfit successful, as the slideshow is flirting with 10 million likes.

Kylie Jenner, a mom dedicated

It’s a whole new facet that reveals Kylie Jenner. If there’s one thing we know is that she is a formidable business woman, but not that. Gradually, the small last of the clan Kardashian reveals himself as a caring mother and very close to her daughter Stormi. His “vlog” posted on Youtube show his life as a young mom. A role that is in her heart and she takes pleasure to share them with his fans.