Kylie Jenner : her cosmetic products landed in France

The influenceuse and business woman Kylie Jenner developed his brand of beauty products, Kylie Skin. And six products for the face from his collection landed in France, exclusively at Nocibé. What to restore a fresh complexion and bright.

“A beautiful skin for a beautiful makeup”. This is the motto of the half-sister of Kim Kardashianfollowed by more than 178 million subscribers on his account Instagram. Created on may 22, 2019 in the United States, its trade mark, which includes care for the face, will be imitated in France. The six products that make up the range are offered at affordable prices, ranging from 24,90 and 34,90 euros.

This collection arrives exclusively in stores and on the website of Nocibé, consists of a cleansing foam to the oil from kiwi seeds, a gentle exfoliant to the nuts, a moisturizing cream that suits all types of skin, an eye treatment includes pomegranate extract, a milk, tonic, vanilla, and a serum rich in vitamin C.

Then she asked what all the products are vegan, sulfate-free, and gluten-free and paraben-free, and not tested on animals, Kylie Jenner wants to develop its brand, and should offer new features in addition to the Atlantic before the end of the year 2020.

On social networks, the American of 22 years and mom to a small Stormi do not hesitate to put himself in the scene, and provided a few tips to make the best use of all of the beauty treatments and make up Kylie Skin.

