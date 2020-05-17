Kylie Jenner : her crop top hyper trend costs less than 25 € !

When it comes to the looks of stars, we immediately think of outfits with out price. Especially if you are talking about the youngest billionaire in the world… And yet, Kylie Jenner unveils itself with a top only 25 €. Like what, the style is not a question of budget!

Kylie Jenner is also confined to her home. But the young billionaire do not forget to post the looks of it on its social networks : sexy and always at the cutting edge of fashion ! And if we can see it in full looks Dior, he also sometimes go back to basic accessible to all the stock exchanges. Last week, it is so clad ofa simple crop top white and a boyfriend jean that she has appeared on Instagram. A required basic course, but super trend !

Here the right plan !

Play with fashion and have style, it is also able to associate parts trends regardless of their price. An art that certainly not fear to Kylie Jenner ! Qualified “celebrity is the most influential of the fashion industry “ according to Forbes, the young woman has it all figured out, and dares to assemble designer pieces other, from the fast fashion.

His john was of course scratched Alexander Wang (former artistic director of Balenciaga editor’s note) but her top, him, was much more accessible. In fact, Kylie Jenner had opted for a crop top-white the brand name Naked Wardrobe who do costs only 25 €. A good plan that she has shared on her behalf Instagram, on a photo likée by more than 9 million people.

Press

A brand heart

This is not the first time that the 22-year old woman dare parts fast fashionand even less when it comes to the mark Naked Wardrobe. We remember combining a figure-hugging grey melange she particularly likes during this confinement. A comfortable look and ideal for stay at home. Without surprise, the combination was quickly sold out. Like what, the young billionaire has the eye to find the good plans of mode.

>>> Jenifer : his printed shirt Zara-costs less than 16 euros !

>>> Bella Hadid : full containment, it shoots the new collection Jacquemus in Facetime

>>> Kate Middleton : her sweater yellow at Zara costs only 35 euros !

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style