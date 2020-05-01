Kylie Jenner : Her daughter Stormi in the middle of a conflict legal

To this day, thanks to his parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi Webster is the heiress of a fortune estimated at $ 1.04 billion (a little more than $ 956 million euros). Kylie does everything to protect this heritage and increase. She takes it to a competing company to make the name of his daughter, a registered trademark.

The info is signed TMZ. The u.s. site reveals that Kylie Jenner has been sued by the company Business Moves Consulting for having tried to file the name Stormi for the marketing of different products. Business Moves Consulting, was overtaken by applicant of the trademark “Stormi Sewing” in march 2018,… only a month after the birth of the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kylie has counter-attacked. It asked the bureau of patents and trade-marks, via his lawyers, to remove the mark Stormi Sewing. According to the young mom, Business Moves Consulting has wanted to make a profit for the first name made popular by his daughter.