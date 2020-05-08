Kylie Jenner : Her daughter Stormi plays tennis with bullets at 400 euros

These tennis are a part of other accessories produced by Chanel. The balls are marketed by 4, to about 450 euros (475 us dollars according to the site The Blast). Kylie also has several rackets in a variety of colors, and wear them with a t-shirt and short jogging Chanel.

Kylie Jenner is currently confined with the small Stormi, and her father, the rapper, Travis Scott, and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The bomb of 22 years has recently finalised the acquisition of two real estate properties, a villa of 1700 square meters bought by more than 33 million euros, as well as a plot of land for nearly 14 million euros.