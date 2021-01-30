Kylie Jenner: her fans shocked by her face in KUWTK!

Did Kylie Jenner abuse the knife? On the Web, some of her fans did not recognize her in one of the trailers of “KUWTK”.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is a big fan of cosmetic surgery. But in one of the trailers for the last season of “KUWTK,” many of her followers pointed out that her face was unrecognizable.

For more than 10 years, Kylie Jenner and her illustrious family have entertained the world with their famous reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. On-screen, the Kardashian-Jenner clan unveiled their hectic daily life in L.A. without a headlight.

Whether it’s weddings or even births, it’s all gone! Kris Jenner and her small tribe didn’t want to hide anything from their viewers.

Unfortunately for their fans, all good things come to an end. Last year, Kim Kardashian officially finished filming “KUWTK.”

But let her community be reassured, the last season of the show promises to be full of twists and turns. This Thursday, January 28, Internet users were thousands to watch one of the main trailers of this television saga.

While some sequences amused them, others also puzzled them. And it was poor Kylie Jenner who took it for her rank!

His physical appearance was at the center of all the discussions. “I can’t wait to watch the first few episodes. Kylie, on the other hand, is a Pokémon. It has changed again. It is no longer recognized, “we can do so on social networks.

But also: “Tell Kylie Jenner to stop cosmetic surgery. That’s too much! ». Or: “The contrast between Instagram and reality is hot.”

KYLIE JENNER IS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN “KUWTK”!

If Internet users are so hard on Kylie Jenner, it’s because they obviously have a hard time getting used to the idea that the star has completely transformed over the years.

Remember, the star started filming “KUWTK” when she was about ten years old. On-screen, the pretty brunette often made her famous parents run drunk.

In addition, her 100% natural frizz contrasted with the (already) botoxed faces of other members of her family. But in her teens, Kylie Jenner visibly followed the example of her mother and sisters.

In turn, it girl gradually succumbed to cosmetic surgery. The incendiary brunette began by retouching her lips, eyelids, palmettes, and buttocks.

But why so much blame her? It’s simple! If the star has never really assumed all her operations, she continues to carry out in the utmost secrecy to the chagrin of her admirers.

But in the long run, it ends up seeing itself and it does not pass! On the Web, Internet users do not give her gifts.

They also accuse her of showing herself as an ideal to copy by abusing filters. And many of her haters point out that she is starting to look older than her older sisters. Ouch!