Kylie Jenner: her fans shocked by her physical transformation!

Kylie Jenner shocks her fans with her physical transformation!

Since 2007, we’ve been following the adventures of the Incredible Kardashian Family on our small screens. Indeed, the reality show about the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now in its 20th season.

In fact, after so many years, American starlets bid farewell to their audience. Indeed, the Incredible Kardashian Family will present its latest season in 2021.

So this is the end of an era! In fact, the first images of this final season have been unveiled.

And this one promises to be strong in emotion. Get the handkerchiefs out!

In fact, the final season of the Incredible Kardashian Family will air on March 18. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner fans and her family were able to discover the trailer for this season 20.

We then discover the star of the family, Kim Kardashian moved to tears when talking about their show. Kris Jenner couldn’t hold back her tears as she announced the end of their show.

For this teaser, the production team chose to use Harry Style’s song, Sign of the Times. It’s enough to give us chills!

But of all this very moving trailer, the fans seem to have retained only one thing: the physical transformation of Kylie Jenner! The production used images from the very first seasons of the show. And we must admit that the young woman has changed a lot!

KYLIE JENNER: HER PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION DIVIDES FANS

If you missed the teaser for season 2 of the Incredible Kardashian Family, don’t panic, you can find out at the end of this article. But the biggest fans didn’t miss it!

In fact, many have noticed the physical transformation of young Kylie Jenner. You should know that when she started the reality show, the girl was only 10 years old!

Thus, many pointed to the metamorphosis of the young woman. In fact, many of them denounce the abuse of cosmetic surgery.

They all turned to social media to share their views. Fans have posted photomontages in which they compare an old shot of the young woman to another more recent one.

“She went far anyway at the surgery level” regrets one Twitter user. “She didn’t need surgery at all why she did it!” deplores another.

But not all Internet users agree. Indeed, some have chosen to defend Kylie Jenner.

“I’m tired of people comparing Kylie’s current look to the one she was at 10, 11, and 12.” wrote a fan of the young woman. “Maybe she did surgery but maybe she just grew up,” reads one on Twitter.

For her part, the principal interested did not react to all this controversy. And we sincerely think that she is far from worrying about negative comments about her.