Kylie Jenner: her looks for sale on Kardashian Kloset are a big hit!

Kylie Jenner caused a stir on social media by unveiling several looks now available on the Kardashian Kloset website.

Kylie Jenner made her happy by adding several pieces of her wardrobe to the Kardashian Kloset website. The young woman reveals the looks on Instagram.

FASHION A FAMILY AFFAIR

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have always been a fashion reference. So much so that some of them have even made the decision to enter the business.

Kendall Jenner wanted to try the fashion adventure by becoming a model. Khloé made his own jeans. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, chose to create her underwear brand. Today, it is a success.

With Skims, Kylie Jenner’s sister is unanimous. Yesterday, she even unveiled a brand new collection that seems to be important to her heart.

Yes, I did. As a big fan of flashy colors, she couldn’t miss out on a special range. Thus, convinced that the neon adapts to all the carnations, she chose to put on sale new models.

To do this, nothing could be simpler. The best-selling set will just change color. A big idea that seems to delight fans of the star.

Anyway, Kylie Jenner is also one of the most influential members of fashion. So much so that the young woman strings the looks on social networks.

Lately, she was making the buzz thanks to a very daring outfit. Sexier than ever, the star sported an ultra-tight sand dress. It perfectly curves its generous forms and leaves little room for imagination.

A look validated 100% by his fans. Indeed, Stormi’s mom has garnered nearly 10 million likes for this simple holiday photo.

KYLIE JENNER THE MOST FASHIONABLE OF THE CLAN

Like any member of America’s most famous, respected family, Kris’ daughters have a phenomenal wardrobe.

So much so that even in their dream villas, they are often forced to sort it out. For them, there’s no way to throw anything away. So they had the perfect idea to give a second life to their clothes.

Create a site called Kardashian Kloset for the resale of their looks. In fact, he even has an associated Instagram page on which it is possible to find many designer pieces.

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner posted a pair of Christian Louboutin from her own collection. And that’s for the modest sum of $695.

Soon after, she offered a pair of Rene Caovilla tickets. Isabel Marant, Chanel, Maison Martin Margiela, Alexander Wang.

So many luxury brands that you can find on the family’s website. “I just added new pieces to my wardrobe on Kardashian Kloset.”

That’s what Kylie Jenner announced on her Instagram account while scrolling through the outfits in question. Among his looks, a red MSGM set worn recently by Travis Scott’s ex.

A unique opportunity to be able to slip into the billionaire’s shoes. And that’s for $395!