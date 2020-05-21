Kylie Jenner : her mother Kris offers a home size in her daughter Stormi

For Christmas, Kris Jenner comes to offer her granddaughter, Stormi a house ! A gift that people have deemed to be inappropriate for a baby a year and a half…

Christmas is fast approaching, but Kris Jenner has already planned everything ! And this year, the momager was offered a gift especially well for Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner. In effect, the latter bought him… A home ! In a video posted on Youtube Monday, 23 December 2019, the former Travis Scott discovered the new home of his daughter in his own gardenwhile Kris Jenner is tearful. A few moments later, the little girl barely a year and a half discovers this wonderful gift ! “It reminds me of my house when I was little ! It was almost the same, I spent all my time in it”, said the billionaire moved. Shortly after the publication of the video, the people are let loose in the comments : “It is inappropriate for a baby”, “She’s not even two years, it’s just ridiculous”, “This is a huge house, there is even a balcony… They are going to make her a child is rotten spoiled.”

Obviously, the clan Kardashian-Jenner don’t mess with this party ! In a previous video released on Monday 16 December 2019, Kylie Jenner revealed her multiple Christmas decorations ! And the least we can say is that the young woman of 22 years had put the package ! A dozen christmas trees, santa claus life size everywhere in his villa…The billionaire had seen things in a very big this year !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will spend Christmas together

Despite their recent separation Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are to remain welded to their daughter, Stormi. For this reason, the former couple will celebrate Christmas together this year… at least That is what a relative of the parents of Stormi has revealed to the site TMZ : “Kylie and Travis will be celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles with the familybecause both parents want to be present for Stormi when she will open her gifts on Christmas morning.”

