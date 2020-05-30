Kylie Jenner : her very generous gesture to the attention of a fan

Kylie Jenner never hesitated to put hand to the portfolio to assist fans in distress. The proof !

Many times, Kylie Jenner came to the aid of his fans in need. This time, the a business woman has been touched by the story of a young fan aged 22 years, whose mother – the single – is a teacher in a school with low resources located in the Bronx. In order to meet the needs of the family, the student was forced to leave the university. “I felt that my mother needed me. I saw her tears flow,” said the young Ashley about his departure from the university. Then, I found a job and I said : “I’m going to work full-time, let me help my mother””. Kylie Jenner had decided to offer $ 50,000 to the school as well as 200 000 dollars to the two girls to help them live decently. “Your story is echoed in me because of the love that you bear to your mother”assigned Kylie Jenner to his fan on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain his gesture is very generous.

The fan in question is Ashley Almonte, a native of the city of New York. “It’s amazing”, she responded. “I want you to repay your student loan”if it is warranted Kylie with his fan. “And I want you to return to the university.”

