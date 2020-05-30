Kylie Jenner hospitalized : she breaks the silence and undoes his …

Kylie Jenner has given his news to his fans following his hospital stay.

Concern on the side of the fans Kylie Jenner. Sick for several days, the small last of the clan Jenner-Kardashian has had to be hospitalized on Wednesday, September 25, as reported by the american media TMZ. According to the american media, the 22-year old woman suffering from “severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness” the causes of which have not yet been clearly established.

On Twitter, Kylie Jenner gave his news to his fans. The young woman confirmed that it had indeed been hospitalized. At their worst, sister Kendall Jenner has been forced to cancel his visit to Paris for Fashion Week. It mainly had to attend the parade Balmain. A cancellation which upset a lot because she had to present her collection of makeup created in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel (…) I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me to feel this by thinking”, a-t-she writes. Among his entourage in Paris : Kris Jenner that makes the show as usual in the streets of the French capital.

