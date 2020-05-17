Kylie Jenner : huge property in which the star spends its containment (photo)

A property outside the norm, this is the place in which lives Kylie Jenner a member of the famous family Kardashian passes the containment linked to the coronavirus. A still that shows that the star of 22 years does not lack of anything.

The property is so large that it had been presented as a tourist complex by the real estate agency who is responsible for the sale. In view of the photos, it looks like actually more of a mini-hotel than a family home.

Kylie also has a home in Palm Springs, where also lives a large part of his family. When it has been recommended to the population to be confined, the star has quickly moved in his new home with his two year old daughter, Stormi. The rapper Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, with whom she broke up in October 2019, there would also be containment.

Since her arrival, Kylie did not hesitate to show his new cozy nest on the social networks. The young woman has indeed published many photos of her in the pool, on its tennis court or taking the pose in his living room on Instagram. A containment of luxury well away from he lived by the vast majority of Americans.

With seven bedrooms, fourteen bathrooms, tennis court, bars, indoor and outdoor, a huge swimming pool and its four guest rooms, the house offers enough space and occupancy to the star during the quarantine.

Source : 7sur7