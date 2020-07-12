Kylie Jenner in a relationship with a mannequin palestinian ?

The it-girl Kylie Jenner would not be alone. Is roucoulerait in the arms of a supermodel and very famous in Palestine.

The last of the clan Kardashian – Jenner, Kylie Jenner, it would be back in a few. The young roucoulerait in the arms of a mannequin palestinian. CSM reveals all the details.

Your heart is nothing more to take ! During the last few days, fans of Kylie Jenner give a new romantic relationship.

If some hoped to see her cooing again in the arms of Travis Scottyou need to believe that their hopes will fall to the water. In effect, the it-girl would be in the couple with a mannequin palestinian very famous.

So, who is this man ? Is the name of the Fai Khadra. In addition to being a model, the beautiful goss, of 28 years is also a musician. On the other hand, it is especially a very good friend of your sisterKendall Jenner.

But, there is a problem. In reality, the Fai Khadra is the former little friend Jordyn Woods. Therefore, the ex best friend Kylie Jenner…

However, this does not seem to bother the mom of Stormi. For more than a month, the sultry brunette with curves XXL please do not hesitate to show with it arm-in-arm.

On the other hand, the two lovebirds have been seen for the first time in a night club. And, of course, were very close to !

Kylie Jenner does not react

Other details show the new couple Kylie Jenner – Fai Khadra. In effect, the last of the Kardashian – Jenner wrote the phrases are very enigmatic in the legends of its publication on Instagram.

In one photo, the pretty brunette appears the sides of the beautiful goss. So, the mom Stormi says : “the only thing I’m missing is you “.

However, Kylie Jenner refuses to say more about their relationship. There are actually a couple ? No one can be sure.

But their fans want I believe in her new love story. After all, we would like to know happy in the arms of a man !

