Kylie Jenner in a relationship with a mysterious man ? The viewers is accelerated

Some time ago, the evidence suggests that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were willing to buzz up to the point of organising a false break. The speculation surrounding the couple is going well, but, however, the parents of Stormi are well separated in the present time. In addition, the young man might even have found love with a man and you have potentially presented to his followers, if we believe a photo is really special. Kylie Jenner shares many moments of your daily life in your account Instagramall of the photos from the photo session. But recently, she shared a photo of herself in the company of a mysterious boy, and the users are packed.

If the cliché of Kylie Jenner it has to be a photo session, internet users have instead seen a presentation of non-official new guy, if you believe the comments. In the publication, some followers wrote : “Travis is not going to fall in love with you”, “Who is this man ?”, “OMG is this your boyfriend”, “Who will introduce us to their new kid ?”. But in reality, everything suggests that the man in the photo is none other than Devin Booker, the basketball player and new alleged boyfriend of Kendall Jenner. The three of them were probably next to this little getaway in the desert. The latest news, Kylie Jenner would be still single ! It’s always about the family, the most well-known of Hollywood, discover the amount of the incredible fortune of Kim Kardashian.