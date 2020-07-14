Kylie Jenner in a relationship with Fai Khadra, the former of Jordyn Woods ? The rumor was started to the Canvas ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Since a few weeks, Kylie Jenner shows up close to the models of the Isp Khadra. Instantly, the rumors that the couple have made their appearance. For info or intox ?

Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it seems that this is really ancient history. However, the american media there was talk of a reconciliation between the parents of Stormi. But, according to the latest rumors, the sister of Kendall Jenner might have set its sights on the Fai Khadra. This last is no other than the ex of her former best friend Jordyn Woods !

A real romance ?

It all started when Kylie Jenner went to the restaurant in the charming company of the young model of 27 years of age. Very close by, which had not hesitated the time you spend together in full pandemic of the Covid-19.

The duo then repeated the experiment starting with a vacation together in Canyon Point, in the Utah desert. Aware of the situation, Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra took the pose and have inevitably made the buzz.

Despite its proximity, it is necessary to take these rumors with a grain of salt. And for a good reason, the beautiful brunette is, above all, a great friend of Kendall Jenner and the family Kardashian. He is also the brother of the duo SimiHaze, also friends with the Jenner.

On his side, Fai Khadra has had a relationship with models Devon Windsor and Camila Morrone, as well as with Jordyn Woods, the ex-best friend Kylie Jenner. This last would be as well to get revenge after she fricoté with the father of Truth, the daughter of his sister Khloé ?

Case to follow !