Kylie Jenner in a relationship with Jaden Smith after his break-up with Travis Scott ?

New disappointment in love for Kylie Jenner ? According to the US press, the young a business woman would be of a heart to take. After her break up with Tyga in 2017, the youngest of the clan Kardashian/Jenner has had a couple very quickly with Travis Scott. In February 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Stormi, as a result of pregnancy kept secret (or almost). If rumors of an engagement have been circulating, it seems that this is no longer news.

Kylie Jenner very close to his ex-Jaden Smith

Only a few hours after “the news” of their separation in the press, Kylie Jenner is already the center of new rumors about his love life. On its website, the highly populated TMZ has posted a photo intriguing the marriage of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin where the half-sister of Kim Kardashian made a solo, accompanied by Kendall Jenner. On the image, you can see it dancing in the company of Jaden Smith. And a detail that has intrigued viewers : the rapper and actor seems to have the hands very close to the butt of his example, The photo seems to have convinced some fans that Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith would once again be reconciled.