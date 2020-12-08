KYLIE JENNER IN THE MOUNTAINS: THE SUPER LEOPARD SKI SUIT AND THE OTHER INCREDIBLE SNOW LOOKS

If there’s one thing we expect from Kylie Jenner, it’s that no matter the occasion, she’ll always deliver epic looks.

Case in point: The Kardashian-Jenner clan’s recent trip to the makeup mogul’s mountain home, which overlooks Lake Tahoe. For the occasion, the 23-year-old showed off a series of crazy outfits – utterly not very functional, but so incredibly glamorous.

Kylie calls this ensemble ” snow leopard “, let’s say nothing more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

A homage to the 2000s logo craze in a Dior-designed baby pink suit, but Kylie Cosmetics’ founder also wore a twin look in black – and wow. All the pieces are from the archive of the label’s 2004 collection, designed by John Galliano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Finally, a totally black, which however is not at all boring thanks to the cheeky styling. In spite of the temperatures, the zipper of the tight suit is untied to create sexy cleavage. But she made sure to stay warm by choosing fur boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

After all, not everyone goes on a ski holiday to ski and hike, there are those, like Kylie, who prefer to use the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop for photos with millions of Likes. And all of these outfits are truly Kylie’s quintessence.