Kylie Jenner installs of distributors for its cosmetic in the Las Vegas airport

The magnate of beauty Kylie Jenner puts her heels to lips available for passengers of Las Vegas airport with the installation of atms in the inland terminals of McCarran international airport.

The 22-year old woman has revealed the new his brand of makeup, Kylie Cosmetics, had installed several vending machines that store the various shades of his kits for lips, between other items to sell.

The vending machines are rather striking, because they include several rows of cosmetic products illuminated and a large photo of the face of Kylie, and can be found in the domestic terminals E by gate E9, and the terminal D through the gate D18.

“It makes me so happy”,

said Kylie on social media.

“I’ve just run my first distributors @kyliecosmetics to McCarren international airport in Las Vegas !”!”

Kylie was mentioned for the first time, the idea of the non-conventional earlier this year when she sat down with Forbes for an article of coverage in July 2018.

“Guys, imagine this, but everything in the kit for the lips “,

would have said Kylie to his staff on the phone at the time.

“I think it must be a vending machine transparent where you can see all the colors.”

The idea came to Kylie while she was looking for a way to put value in her cosmetics, and she was only twenty years old at the time ; she had already sold for more than $ 570 million of make-up after you sold its first kit lip 26,19 € only two years earlier in 2016.

The ASSESSMENT OF FORBES

Last year, Forbes evaluated the value of Kylie Cosmetics, which now includes other cosmetic products such as concealer and eyeshadow to near 722 400 000 euros.

However, this amount excludes everything that is outside of the company, of which Kylie is the sole owner. Millions of euros can be added to the income of tv programs while it also supports products such as clothing PacSun and the shoes Puma. In prudent words, Forbes has estimated the net value of the assets of Kylie last year to about 813 000 000 euros, which is huge.

Kylie credits the power of social networks the merit of having helped to raise millions, as she said :

“Social networks are a platform for amazing. I have a access so easy to my fans and my clients.”

Kylie, 22 years old, is very active on the social network, social, is continually updating with selfies showing her beauty products and announcing new products and events.

It is a master stroke, because Kylie has currently 151 million followers on his personal account of Instagram and other 22 million on the page of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of “Travis Scott : Look Mom I Can Fly” from Netflix at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. | Source : Getty Images

A SNAPSHOT OF HER PREGNANCY

In October 2019, the mother of Stormi, Kylie Jenner, has released theone of the few photos of her pregnancy two years ago, one of his favourites during her pregnancy.

The photo shows the young mother sitting and watching her tummy dug in a sports bra-white and also panties to match her bra.

“To give birth to my little Storm baby was a moment so special in my life… I became so much more strong and independent throughout the experience. Women are really amazing….label a strong woman in your life”,

she wrote in the caption of this photo.