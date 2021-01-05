KYLIE JENNER IS A PROUD MOM AS SHE FOLLOWS STORMI ON THE SNOWBOARD

Kylie Jenner couldn’t resist showing how good her little girl is at snowboarding!

The makeup guru with her daughter Stormi and part of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the first days of the new year in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado. There the little girl, who will turn three next February, practiced sliding on the snow.

The famous mom took it all up and posted it on Instagram. Stormi, as always, is adorable: especially at the end, when she shouts enthusiastically ” Wheee ” and adds: ” I won’t fall anymore “.

” My little pro, ” Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption. Sister Khloé Kardashian commented: ” She’s such a rock star! Go Stormi go! “.

It is not the first time that Stormi has tried her hand at snowboarding, in December 2019 she had in fact taken her first lessons. You can watch the video from a year ago below to see how much she has grown!