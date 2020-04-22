Kylie Jenner is all smiles while she leaves to visit her best friend Stassie

CPR / D. Sanchez / BACKGRID
Sweat pants, hair tied, chillin ‘with no makeup-it is when Kylie Jennerbreeze the Internet.
The young 22-year-old The incredible family Kardashian the star was released Tuesday after-noon to take the air, enjoy snacks and visit with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. On the photo of the sister of the Kar-Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen with a chic look and comfortable in wearing a tracksuit tie-dye.
In the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the clan Kar-Jenner continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother of one child explained how she spent that time at home with his daughter Stormi Webster.
Earlier this month, Kylie went on Instagram Live with Stassie and shared: “I bought him all the trolls in the open air than you might imagine. It has houses inflatable there. Of water toys. She has been in the pool all day. n slide but this is not there yet, however. I have everything. It has been outside all day in the process of living her best life. “
She added that this was part of his plan to keep the little Stormi “entertained” since his daughter was in the habit of playing with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West.
In march, a source shared with E! New an overview of how Kylie and Travis Scott are co-parents of Stormi during this period.
“Kylie and Travis have shared parenthood Stormi when quarantine at Kylie. Travis didn’t stay every night, but came very often to see Stormi and Kylie,” said the source. “Travis and Kylie are in very good terms at the moment and have a great system in place with Stormi.”
The source also added that Kylie is “happy that Travis has enjoyed being very involved in her life and its daily activities”.
Kylie has also donated a million dollars to the relief efforts against sars coronavirus.
“One of my patients, a beautiful Angel living just to make a donation of 1 000 000 $ to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective equipment that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, because too many masks in hospitals disappear before making their way on the faces of our heroes from the front line “, the doctor of Kylie and OB-GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi shared on Instagram at the time. “https://www.eonline.com/”I have never felt more happy to be a doctor, because help our brave workers in emergency and intensive care is just as rewarding as helping my own patients.”