Kylie Jenner is all smiles while she leaves to visit her best friend Stassie

Sweat pants, hair tied, chillin ‘with no makeup-it is when Kylie Jennerbreeze the Internet.

The young 22-year-old The incredible family Kardashian the star was released Tuesday after-noon to take the air, enjoy snacks and visit with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. On the photo of the sister of the Kar-Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen with a chic look and comfortable in wearing a tracksuit tie-dye.

In the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the clan Kar-Jenner continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother of one child explained how she spent that time at home with his daughter Stormi Webster.

Earlier this month, Kylie went on Instagram Live with Stassie and shared: “I bought him all the trolls in the open air than you might imagine. It has houses inflatable there. Of water toys. She has been in the pool all day. n slide but this is not there yet, however. I have everything. It has been outside all day in the process of living her best life. “

She added that this was part of his plan to keep the little Stormi “entertained” since his daughter was in the habit of playing with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West.