Kylie Jenner is being strongly criticized for its lack of commitment to #BlackLivesMatter

The world – and more specifically of the united States – is outraged by the death of George Floyd. This man is african-american, has been killed after a call to the police. While it does not present any protest or violence, which is brought to the ground by a police officer that is crushing his neck with a knee. For eight minutes, George Floyd will lack of oxygen. ” I can’t breathe “: such will be his last words.

The stars are joining the cause

The video has made the rounds of the social networks. In fact, the inability to intervene – the other three police officers present at the scene to prevent bystanders from approaching – witnesses to film the scene, as evidence of this treatment is unworthy and inhuman.

Very quickly, the video goes viral and the unworthy, all those who see it. The hashtag Black Lives Matter became a worldwide trend on Twitter (that means” the life of the black count“) and the racism that is still very present in the united states (and in many other countries) becomes the principal evil in our company to shoot down.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle : the stars give a voice

Quickly, celebrities use their influence and their fame to be heard to the cause, and it is not only people of color to join the fight.

Beyoncé has been outraged by the video and has not stopped. The singer of Single Ladies is politically committed and has always presented his views. For his part, Taylor Swift has also joined the movement. He has even recently requested that two statues in his member State of origin is removed, given that these are two personalities who are racist.

Meghan Markle, she, waited ten days before we respond, and his silence has also been pointed out. Finally, it is, in all honesty, as she explained that she had been so surprised by the video that she had to take a step back from the situation to find the right words.

But out of his side, is at this time that Kylie Jenner is being criticized, and many compare to Selena Gomezwhose approach to this problem is praised by their fans.

Selena Gomez vs Kylie Jenner : the comparison against the star of reality tv

On Instagram, certain personalities are very followed. It also gives them a power not to be underestimated by the incredible visibility that have. Among the most followed accounts, we have for example Cristiano Ronaldo (the personality is the most followed with 224 million subscribers) or The Rock (the actor in his account of 187 million euros).

Among the personalities with the most followers, we can also talk about Selena Gomez (which held the record for several years, now has 180 million subscribers) and Kylie Jenner (181 million euros).

However, the two young women who did not use his influence in the same way, and internet users have compared your account of Instagram respective to demonstrate their commitment. And this does not tip the scales to the side of Kylie, on the contrary.

Selena Gomez / Kylie Jenner Two of the celebrities with the same amount of followers Two VERY DIFFERENT ways of using their platform. Wow. pic.twitter.com/6Njgs8KNYz — Kenny M (@kennaymart) On June 15, 2020

Kylie Jenner : a silence criticized

For several days, Selena Gomez has decided to leave several black figures of action in your Instagram. She gives them the keys to their social network in order to transmit messages about racism, segregation, intolerance and xenophobia.

One approach that has been praised by millions of people. Instead of using his network to promote his album Rare launched in January of 2020 or his new brand of beauty products that is about to leave, the singer of Losing the Love I is dedicated entirely to this important cause.

And by the side of Kylie ? Nothing. Some have written directly by telling him to use his incredible awareness to change attitudes and his response was the following :” I’ve already done“. In fact, the young entrepreneur had put on in the history of a string, in which she had tagged 10 people for whom the movement was important. Too little for their fans begging for more action, especially when his daughter Stormy is a girl color.

The debate is now in progress and if Selena Gomez is marching on (not a day goes by without a new post from Instagram, the one that published very little in general), it is not known if Kylie is going to listen to their fans and use their influence to join fully to the cause.