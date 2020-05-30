Kylie Jenner is challenging her little Stormi in a strange video

Kylie Jenner has defied her daughter Stormi to be patient. She has not been disappointed.

Patience is a virtue. This is what Kylie Jenner wanted to teach his little Stormi. Since a few days, a new challenge appeared on the web, the “Snack Challenge”. It is to apply treats in the evidence before the eyes of his child, tell him to wait while their parents overshadow and discover the behaviour of the small on the video taken with discretion. Big fan of social networks, the 22-year old woman has obviously seen the trend and was desired in turn test the patience of his daughter. In a video posted Monday 11 may 2020, the star of reality tv to the 175 million subscribers installs so Stormi on a sofa in front of a bowl filled with treats, tempting, but the little girl of 2 years has received an instruction to wait for his mother to get back from the bathroom to eat three.

“Patience, patience, patience”

As soon as Kylie Jenner party in the bathroom, Stormi is only responding to the huge bowl of sweets. She is at first distracted by the television, and then his eyes return to the true treasure that lies in front of it. The temptation is almost unbearable, the little girl approached dangerously close to the bowl and then the word patience, it comes to mind, a word she repeats singing to contain her haste to devour candy. Finally, the voice of her mother approaching with new it, which earned him a cry of joy and relief. Ensuring that she had waited, she had the right to the three chocolates as promised.

“That’s perfect !”

Since the publication of the video, viewers are more compassionate than ever before, and the words being sung by the little echo in the head. Stormi has even reached the top trends of subjects in France on Twitter. “This little one is a sweetie !”, “Stormi looks so well brought up”, or even “I need a little Stormi”, could be read on Twitter.

The famous sister of the star, Kim Kardashianwas also amazed and even envious of the obedience of Stormi. “Oh my God it’s perfect ! This would not have been the case with Chicago ! Or especially Holy”, is amused in the comments on Instagram.

Stormi saying ‘patience patience patience’ s the cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet today — Merlene! (@merlsweetness) May 12, 2020

STORMI IS SO CUTEEEEE — ƒ (@nfizhh) May 12, 2020

Has to read also : How motherhood has transformed Kylie Jenner