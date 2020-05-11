Kylie Jenner is investing 15 Million dollars in a virgin ground !

Kylie Jenner never stop the madness ! After a new house at 36 million euros, the young woman offers a field for 15 million !

Kylie Jenner is again the big purchases ! And this is after having purchased a home of $ 36.5 million in Los Angeles last week. The “youngest billionaire” the world is still talking about it.

In effect, Kylie Jenner has paid $ 15 million cash ! And this on a plot of five acres at Hidden Hills, in California, as reported by Variety.. The ground is one of the largest of all the hills of the city.

However, the off-market sale of the land is accompanied by a huge mansion monstrous. This last is of 18 000 square meters. If it is built, it will include a garage for 12 cars, a swimming pool, a barn.

But this is not all. Kylie may even have a guest house, a sports ground. As well as a hut with a security service full-time. It remains to be seen what was envisaged by Kylie…

Kylie Jenner sees things on a grand scale !

The former owner of the land of Kylie Jenner is not a stranger… In fact, The field was previously the property of Miley Cyrus. The latter had started a ranch of horses on the hill side of 2015 to 2018.

In 2018, Cyrus has sold the place for exactly $ 5 million to an unknown. This last has demolished the property and developed plans for a new complex extravagant. Before selling the place to Kylie.

Now the youngest of the Kardashian what to do… In fact, Kylie Jenner was offered last week a house giant. For the small sum of 36 million euros. A figure that is a lot of talk.

This house has so 14 bathrooms and seven bedrooms. And this for almost 1700 square feet ! Kylie Jenner may then invite the world without hesitation after this confinement. We can’t wait !

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner purchase – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner millionaire – kylie jenner rich – Kylie Jenner field – Kylie Jenner virgin ground