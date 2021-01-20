CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner is mocked for poor water pressure in her mansion

Posted on

Users of social networks have made fun of the millionaire celebrity for the low quality of his shower pressure.

Although businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has millions in the bank, she too faces problems just like normal people do.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics was teased on Twitter for her mediocre bathroom showers and the low water pressure that is appreciated in them.

With a net worth of $ 700 million, the view astonished fans, considering that the billionaire can afford not to have any problems.

Here is a sample of the messages to mock the star:

“Kylie Jenner lives in a $ 35 million mansion, and this is the water pressure,” said a Twitter user.

Another User Says Reflection of the Day: My water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s.

