Kylie Jenner is no longer the richest person thanks to Instagram, find out who is the dethroned

Kylie Jenner she will soon be the influenceuse that all the big brands are buying ? It is still far away, but the young man has just been removed from its first place in the ranking of “Rich personalities of Instagram” posted by Hopper HQ.

For several weeks, and times are tough for Kylie Jenner. The beautiful brunette goes really bad news. At the end of the month of may, Forbes retired to Kylie Jenner its title as the youngest billionaire in the world. The magazine has estimated that Kylie Jenner could “inflates the size and success of your business Kylie Cosmetics for years.”. The influenceuse responded, emphasizing that, according to him, Forbes relied on “incorrect statements and assumptions that are not proven”. A couple of weeks later, her sister Kim Kardashian became a multi-millionaire after signing a big contract, and was therefore Kylie Jenner in this race to the glory and the money. The law of the discomfort, maximum strength, other bad news has just hit the the mother of Stormi : no longer is the richest person thanks to Instagram.

Revenue in decline

In fact, according to Hopper HQ, Kylie Jenner has been dethroned by… Dwayne Johsnon. This is not The Rock that has increased its influence in the social network, but the young woman, who has lost part of its reputation. Kylie Jenner be awarded until 986.000 dollars (about 872.000 euros) for posting on Instagram. A amount steep, but a decrease of 22% in comparison with the year 2019, according to 20 minutes. At the same time, the professional wrestler can recover up to $ 1 million for a single publication. In terms of subscribers, Kylie Jenner was also of concern. In spite of his beautiful photographs, the young woman it is only in the fourth position, with 181 million followers. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 224 million is far ahead. Ariana Grande (191 million euros) and Dwayne Johnson ($187 million) also surpassed Kylie Jenner. And the last could still fall into a place : Selena Gomez does not need more than a million subscribers for it beats some the fourth place. Since the announcement of the classification, Kylie Jenner has already won three million subscribers in more. What breathing, and continue to monetize gold for their publications.