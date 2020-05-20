Kylie Jenner is once again hosting a feast of impressive for 2 years of Stormi

Kylie Jenner does not do things by half ! Saturday 1st February, the mom of Stormi has organized a birthday party magical for the two years of his daughter !

Nothing is too good for Stormi. Saturday 1st February 2020, the daughter of Kylie Jenner celebrated her two-year-old… A highly anticipated event by all of the clan Kardashian-Jenner ! And for good reason, one that is at the head of Kylie Cosmetics has seen things in a very big ! Thus, the guests had the surprise to discover that mom had taken up the theme “StormiWorld” of the last year. Namely, an amusement park at the head of his little princess… But bigger ! In effect, US Weekly reports that a “guide to the entrance included a map to help the guests find their way through the different mazes inspired by the cartoon The Snow queen and the world of The Trolls.” The park “StromiWord” was also equipped with several rides for children and “games featuring the face of Stormi.” Finally, a souvenir shop offered to all the guests on the arm of different gadgets bearing the image of Stormi…

The guests, meanwhile, were handpicked ! Of course, the whole family was part of it ! But there was also the BFF of Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaouthe ex of Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and of course the father of Stormi, Travis Scott. Earlier in the day Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to her little angel on Instagram. The mother of 22-year-old has posted a nice photo of the hand of his daughter with a touching message : “Happy birthday to my Stormi. 1 February 16h43, the moment when my life was changed forever. We were made for each other.”

A feast at $ 100,000

A few days before D-day, Stormi took advantage of a first birthday party in a smaller committee ! Kylie Jenner celebrated by the same occasion the output of a new collection Kylie Cosmetics inspired by his daughter. An event that is magical on the theme of butterflies that has cost an inordinate amount of 100 000, 91 000 €according to the website TMZ !

