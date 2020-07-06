Kylie Jenner is organising a big party for Travis Scott !

To celebrate the occasion, on the day of the feast of the parents, Kylie Jenner puts on record. Her ex Travis Scott and her daughter are happy !

Still too close since their separation at the end of 2019Kylie Jenner wants to please Travis Scott. She organised a wonderful father’s day and the delights of his daughter, Stormi ! CSM reveals all the details.

To maintain a good relationship with your ex is not impossible. Kylie Jenner proves it ! In effect, the it-girl and Travis Scott does not have more nothing for one and the other.

Between them, this does not work. But not all of the same cut the bridges. The reason for this ? Stormi, her daughter, is the fruit of your love !

Then, however, separated since October of 2019, the former lovebirds continue to see each other. And this is for their greatest happiness of their new bundle of joy.

So, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet for important dates for Stormi. As the feast of the parentsthis Sunday , June 21 !

Also, the little sister of Kim Kardashian insists to mark the blow. To celebrate the fatherhood of her ex-boyfriend, the pretty brunette put on record.

Kylie Jenner does nothing by half

It is very simple : Kylie Jenner refuses to Stormi suffers from the separation of their parents. Then, the pretty brunette made it possible to make her happy. And maintain a good relationship with Travis Scott.

And by that, the creator of the brand Kylie Cosmetics puts the mouthfuls double. In effect, the it-girl organizes an excellent father’s day.

So, Kylie Jenner thinks of everything ! Outside, the young woman installed dozens of flowers blue and white, as well as balloons in shape of letters. Therefore, it is written : “Dad “

But that’s not all ! This last one also I think decorate the interior. With the same principle, we can read the words “Happy Fathers Day” on the balloons.

And finally, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, do not forget to prepare a small cake in the shape of a heart. On the other hand, Stormi love it !

