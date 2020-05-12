Kylie Jenner is ready to reconcile with Jordyn Woods ? A relative says it all

A year ago, Kylie Jenner was betrayed by Jordyn Woods. One of his best friends at the time had chosen to having encounters with Tristan Thompson, then in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian and father of their little True. The drama passed, what is their relationship ?

Kylie Jenner will she reconcile with Jordyn Woods ? This is the question that everyone asks a year after the scandal that the ex-BFF of the mother of Stormi had caused in fricotant with Tristan Thompson. A year after giving birth to their daughter, True, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her basketball player darling had once again deceived. If it wasn’t his first pass of the sponge, a large detail was prevented from doing so this time. With that Tristan Thompson had failed was none other than Jordyn Woods, best friend of Kylie Jenner and so close to the clan Kardashian. Torn between his family and his girlfriend in a first time, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott ended up slice and push the fauteuse disorder out of his life.

Much better without Jordyn Woods

A year later, where are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ? Nowhere, according to someone close to them who have entrusted themselves to Us Weekly. Kylie Jenner would even never” felt as well “ since the end of his friendship with Jordyn :” She loves hanging out with his entire gang of friends that are Stassie [Karanikolaou, ndlr], Yris [Palmer, ndlr] and Victoria [Villarroel, ndlr] “. Kylie Jenner has found a semblance of well-being and do more of the head :” They spend a good time together, like any group of girlfriends. They laugh a lot, share the same centres of interest and support each other. They have all feet on the ground “. If Jordyn Woods hoped that the time rabiboche, that her hopes are permanently dashed.