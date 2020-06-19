Kylie Jenner is seen in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend, Fai Khadra !

This June 18, 2020, Kylie Jenner has been seen out on the streets of Los Angeles, along with her supposed new boyfriend, dummy Isp Khadra. We provide a private disco. More details below !

Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it is definitively finished !

As reported a couple of weeks ago, the love story between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will never be the day, and there is no doubt about it. Even if their official separation was announced last October, the rumor of a return of the flame shot up in the last two years of their daughter, Stormi, in the past month of February.

Today, the situation is very clear, and the two young parents have turned the page. If the young multi-millionaire, a 22-year-old alleged new couplethe rapper would have on views to the rapper, the australian, Iggy Azalea. In any case, one thing is for sure, is that the former couple are no longer together…

For some time, the noise of the corridors suggest that the lower of the clan Kardashian/Jenner would have found the love, with the model and singer of 27 years. Initially very close to your sister, old man Kendall, is now inseparable from his little sister. The friendship or the beginning of a romance ?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra, closer than ever

In the photos captured by the paparazzi recently in Los Angeles, we can see the business woman, holding by the arm of the star from a native of palestine. The duo looks very accomplices and according to the american media, the two lovebirds went to a club, which had opened especially for them.

This is not the first time that Kylie and Isp is taken from the hand in the bag. A couple of weeks ago, that were seen at the prestigious restaurant Nobu Los Angeles. For the moment, nothing official has been said on both sides, but we have to keep an eye on them !