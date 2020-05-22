Kylie Jenner is selling her brand of cosmetics and pockets a cheque completely crazy

Kylie Jenner is not a control freak in terms of its cosmetic brand, since it comes to sell the major part of his company .

The youngest billionaire the world has decided to give 51% share Kylie Cosmetics at Coty . The youngest of the clan Kardashian – Jenner would have received $ 600 million for the sale of half of its company, even if it will continue to work for his brand .

In a statement, Coty announced that Kylie would continue to lead all creative efforts and the “communication initiatives” . Translation : the star will use its empire on the social networks to further promote the brand to these 270 million followers .

Coty, which has the intention to extend the brand at the global level would be able to appeal to the Kylie Jenner with this approach, that said :

We are excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach out to more fans . This partnership will enable my team and me – stay focused on the creation and development of each product, transforming the brand into an international centre of beauty .

Launched in 2015, with products for the lips the brand that weighs today 1 . 2 billion of dollars has since expanded its activities to sell a range of makeup .