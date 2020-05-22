Kylie Jenner is selling her brand of cosmetics and pockets a cheque completely crazy

Kylie Jenner is not a control freak in terms of its cosmetic brand, since it comes to sell the major part of his company.
The youngest billionaire the world has decided to give 51% share Kylie Cosmetics at Coty. The youngest of the clan Kardashian–Jenner would have received $ 600 million for the sale of half of its company, even if it will continue to work for his brand.
In a statement, Coty announced that Kylie would continue to lead all creative efforts and the “communication initiatives”. Translation : the star will use its empire on the social networks to further promote the brand to these 270 million followers.
Coty, which has the intention to extend the brand at the global level would be able to appeal to the Kylie Jenner with this approach, that said :
We are excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach out to more fans. This partnership will enable my team and me–stay focused on the creation and development of each product, transforming the brand into an international centre of beauty.
Launched in 2015, with products for the lips the brand that weighs today 1.2 billion of dollars has since expanded its activities to sell a range of makeup.