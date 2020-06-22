Kylie Jenner is still very close to Travis Scott !

For father’s day, Kylie Jenner would do anything to please your ex and the father of Stormi, Travis Scott, even after their separation

Like what, even after a rest, you can maintain a good relationship with a man. In fact, this is in fact what is going on between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for some time. The two without doubt we spent the day together on the occasion of the feast of the parents.

Because yes, if you were not aware, the who became the youngest billionaire in the world and the rapper fashion he is leaving in October 2019. In spite of everything, the separation, or not, they continue to see. All this, in a good agreement and, to the delight of his daughter.

In fact, it is quite difficult for a child to spend their childhood without two parents. To spend a week in one and the end of the week to the other and vice versa. The all, in the midst of insults and heartaches . This is the reason, Kylie Jenner does not seem to want this relationship with your example

Without a doubt, the happiness of his daughter, she is going to continue to see Travis Scott and spend the day with him and Stormi on the occasion of the feast of the parents.

It is, in any case, what it was Hollywood Life over the weekend, Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spend the whole day together for father’s day

In effect, a source close to the young mother of confidence the american media a few days ago. This same source, making to know about two ex: “she always makes everything possible. In particular, in relation to the feasts and gifts. And it will probably be the same effort for Travis in the name of Stormi. “

The source, also adding: “It’s a big daddy for Stormi and Kylie Jenner are very grateful to have it no matter what. “ Also, if the mom behaves this way, in the name of his daughter with Travis Scott, it is because his mother taught him when I was younger:

“Your mother has taught them that no matter what happens between the parents, the children always pass first. And Kylie believes in it firmly. “

Kylie Jenner may still be very young and often criticized, however, it behaves much more mature many people on this planet.

We hope that some take an example in the future. This might help most to the education of their children.

