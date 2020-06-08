Kylie Jenner is the celebrity with the best paid in the world, according to Forbes magazine

The American magazine Forbes has crowned the tv star Kylie Jenner, 22 years old, like a celebrity the best paid of the year. She has won 590 million dollars (520 million euros) in the last twelve months, leaving the rest of the stars far behind.

Last year, with $ 170 million, Kylie Jenner was no longer accelerated by Taylor Swift. The last twelve months, however, have not been very prosperous for the American singer, who has dropped to 25th place. At the same time, the tv star has managed to increase its revenues through the sale profit, its brand of cosmetics. The 2nd spot of the ranking, we find the brother-in-law Kylie Jenner, the rapper Kanye West, who is no other than the husband of Kim Kardashian, the half-sister of the celebrity the better paid. He has won approximately $ 170 million, according to estimates from Forbes. In the top 10 are also the names of top-level athletes such as Roger Federer (3rd, 106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo (4th, 105 million), Lionel Messi (5th, 104 million), Neymar and LeBron James. Forbes draws up each year a list of celebrities the most highly paid. This is income before taxes. “The celebrities and the highest-paid have earned combined gross proceeds of $ 6.1 billion. A decrease of $ 200 million, compared to 2019, due to the closure of the stadiums and of the suspension of the presentations in the world because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus”, has commented on the publication on Thursday. Forbes is also retarded in its number on the personalities of the most generous that have helped in the fight against the pandemic Covid-19, noting especially the generosity of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and football player Tom Brady. (Belga)